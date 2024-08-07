iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.81

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 13016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,634,000 after purchasing an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,271,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 207,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

