Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average is $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

