Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $60.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Shares of JACK opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

