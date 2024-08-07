Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:JFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

