Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of AZZ worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 176.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.48 and a 12 month high of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

