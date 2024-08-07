John F. Mccool Sells 588 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $206,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $323.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.33 and a 200-day moving average of $298.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

