Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,144 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $362,682.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $302.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

