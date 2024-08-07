JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,400.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,382.21 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,412.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

