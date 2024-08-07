Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 441,161 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Juniper Networks by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

