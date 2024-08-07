K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.14

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.14 and traded as high as C$35.22. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 14,614 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$366.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.14.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

