Karat Packaging (KRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.76 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

