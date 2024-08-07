Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.75 and its 200 day moving average is $161.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

