Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,750 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,750 ($22.36) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,554 ($19.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 672 ($8.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,594 ($20.37). The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,719.01%.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.10) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,313.74). 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

