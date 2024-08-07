Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

