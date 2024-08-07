Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.31

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 30455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $616.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.00.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
