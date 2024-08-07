Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Stock Performance

Shares of KLBAY opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12.

About Klabin

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.