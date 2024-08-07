Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.31 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Komodo alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00057343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,262,384 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.