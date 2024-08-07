Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.52

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 34755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,379 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,058.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 191,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile



Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

