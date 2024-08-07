Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.01

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 1410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,531,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 443,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 355,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 135,444 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

