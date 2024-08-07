KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,040,402.55 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 239,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $1,040,402.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,009,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 5th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,500 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00.

Shares of KVHI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.61.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 637.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

