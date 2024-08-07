L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.34 million. Research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

