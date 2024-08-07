Lassonde Industries (LAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Lassonde Industries to post earnings of C$3.77 per share for the quarter.
Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.00 million.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
