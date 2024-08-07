LCX (LCX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $377,969.07

LCX (LCX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One LCX token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market cap of $110.22 million and $377,969.07 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC.
About LCX
LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.
Buying and Selling LCX
