Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $172.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $182.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 610,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,503,000 after buying an additional 83,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

