Leon’s Furniture (LNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$562.25 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LNF stock opened at C$26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$16.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNF

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.