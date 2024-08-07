Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.08) EPS for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 1,244.97%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Li-Cycle stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Li-Cycle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,682.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

