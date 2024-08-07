Linamar (LNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Linamar to post earnings of C$2.70 per share for the quarter.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.47. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion.

Linamar Trading Down 3.2 %

TSE:LNR opened at C$61.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linamar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNR

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.