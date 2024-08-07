Linamar (LNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Linamar to post earnings of C$2.70 per share for the quarter.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.47. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion.
Linamar Trading Down 3.2 %
TSE:LNR opened at C$61.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
