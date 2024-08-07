Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LECO opened at $190.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.15. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 62.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

