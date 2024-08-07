Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Acquires $165,748.44 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz bought 22,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $165,748.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,480.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LIND opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.01. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,824,000 after buying an additional 268,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

