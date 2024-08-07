LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. LiqTech International has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

