Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $34.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $279.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.35. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

