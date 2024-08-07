LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.23 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

