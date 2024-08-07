Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lucid Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,208,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 976,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,316,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 764,361 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lucid Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 732,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

