Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

