LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $113.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

