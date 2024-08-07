MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

MAG Silver stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

