Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MGYR stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.71.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
