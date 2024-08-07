Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

