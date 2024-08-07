MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 16th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

MainStreet Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSB opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.57. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

