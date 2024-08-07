Mantle Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $169.96 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mantle has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.61685346 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $179,311,232.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

