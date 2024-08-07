Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after acquiring an additional 556,566 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 825,813 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

