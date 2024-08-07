Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at TD Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $187.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 673.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
