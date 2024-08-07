Marc Taxay Sells 628 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04.

On Monday, June 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71.

ANET stock opened at $323.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

