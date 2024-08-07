Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.73, for a total value of $1,169,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $321.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $343.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.44 and its 200 day moving average is $263.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

