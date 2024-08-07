Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.73, for a total value of $1,169,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $321.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $343.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.44 and its 200 day moving average is $263.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
