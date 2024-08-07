Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Get Masimo alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Masimo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in Masimo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.