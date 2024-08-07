Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,240 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Match Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,165,576 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

