Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Match Group stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

