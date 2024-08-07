MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $2,400.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,973.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,810.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,850.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,648.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,621.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 262.5% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.