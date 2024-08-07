Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mesoblast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Up 6.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

MESO stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $706.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.