MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard Buys 10,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

