Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

MPB opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPB

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.